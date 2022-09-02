Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Spezial! Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 ISIN: US4195961010 Ticker-Symbol: 25F 
München
02.09.22
08:02 Uhr
27,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20026,60023:00
ACCESSWIRE
02.09.2022 | 22:20
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys Announces Participation in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022.

Management will host 1x1 investor meetings and a copy of the materials presented will be available on the company's website at http://ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714543/Havertys-Announces-Participation-in-Piper-Sandler-Growth-Frontiers-Conference

HAVERTY FURNITURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.