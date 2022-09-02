ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022.

Management will host 1x1 investor meetings and a copy of the materials presented will be available on the company's website at http://ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714543/Havertys-Announces-Participation-in-Piper-Sandler-Growth-Frontiers-Conference