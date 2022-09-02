Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Ms. Tanvi Bhandari was issued 15,000,000 non-assessable common shares in the capital of Leviathian Natural Products Inc. on August 26, 2022. These shares were issued in connection with the share exchange agreement between Leviathian Natural Products Inc. and Tirthankar Ltd. dated October 22, 2021 (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction was subject to the approval of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, whose approval was received on August 23, 2022. Accordingly, the closing of the Transaction occurred on August 26, 2022.

