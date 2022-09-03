Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Antonio Vespa, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") announces that Linda Dandy, P.Geo., has joined the Company's Technical Advisory Board. The Company also reports that, Sebastien Ah Fat has resigned as Vice President of Exploration of the Company, effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Linda to our technical team," said David Brett, Chair of Pacific Bay. ""Linda brings over 40 years of mining and exploration experience to Pacific Bay, most notably in orogenic gold deposits of the North American Cordillera. She has a solid understanding of the Atlin Goldfields Project after planning and supervising the majority of the exploration drilling and mine development work previously completed on the property. Linda has been working closely with management in preparing us for an exciting exploration campaign."

"Sebastien played an important role in acquiring the Atlin Goldfields Option. On behalf of the board of directors and the management team, I thank Sebastien and wish him all the best in the future," said Antonio Vespa, President & CEO of Pacific Bay. "Under Linda's guidance, we'll begin advancing Pacific Bay's flagship project with an upcoming drill program aimed at defining this potentially world class asset."

About Pacific Bay Minerals Limited

Pacific Bay Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining projects. Pacific Bay Minerals is focused on advancing its flagship project, Atlin Goldfields, located in Atlin, British Columbia, with a 56,569-hectare package of mineral tenures. The company also holds 100% interest in three mineral properties located in British Columbia: Wheaton Creek Gold, Haskins Reed, and Weaver Gold.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Antonio Vespa, President and CEO

avespa@pacificbayminerals.com

(604) 682-2421

IR Contact:

Helder Carvalho, Vice President, Corporate Development

hcarvalho@pacificbayminerals.com

pacificbayminerals.com / Twitter / LinkedIn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135896