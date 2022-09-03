Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Illume brand has launched an environmentally-friendly, ethically sourced gifting service for people from all walks of life.

Illume is pioneering a marketplace that simplifies gifting. The company launched the first-of-its-kind group gifting marketplace, allowing people to send group gifts and digital cards to anyone. Gift cards can also be sent, and the costs of the gift can be split between individuals. Additionally, Illume allows groups to create cards that incorporate free photos and videos.

People from all over the world enjoy giving gifts to each other as a way to express their gratitude for business and personal interactions. In line with this notion, Illume has contributed over 250,000 to the industry in celebration of friendship, support, and many other occasions.

Illume is the first-ever group gifting marketplace in the United States, giving people a better grasp of the gifting process through its esteemed multi-person process. The company puts its focus on providing both the sender and the recipient a more customized gifting experience, making Illume a cut above the rest, as opposed to other standardized alternatives.

The small business community has greatly benefited from the company's unique approach to the gifting process, particularly minority-owned small businesses. Illume provides small businesses with a fun and engaging platform to connect with gift buyers while also driving social responsibility through the gift-giving process.

Illume has rapidly gained prominence throughout the United States, granting individuals and communities the opportunity to express themselves and feel love when necessary.

Esteemed individuals have given praise to Illume's approach to rekindling the magic of gifting. Standard Business School Professor Huggy Rao, who is one of the world's leading researchers on organizational behavior and co-author of "Scaling up Excellence: Getting to More Without Settling for Less," shared his thoughts on Illume by saying, "Illume multiplies generosity in our organizations and helps scale them. It fulfills an inherently human and market need to celebrate. It couldn't be more timely in a world where how we work and live is transforming."

As the company reimagines the world's true meaning, more and more people are gravitating towards their innovative approach and are, in turn, feeling Illume's infectious positivity.

Press Contact Information:

Company Name: Illume

Contact Person: Ali Sizar

Email: email@tryillume.com

Website: https://tryillume.com/about-us/

Phone #: 267-982-2207

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134885