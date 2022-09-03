CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK , Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. ( NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.



The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range:



CoStar Group Inc. ( NASD : CSGP ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( NYSE: INVH ) will replace PVH Corp. ( NYSE: PVH ) and PENN Entertainment Inc. ( NASD : PENN) respectively in the S& P 500. PVH and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. ( NYSE: HPP ) and Mercury General Corp. ( NYSE: MCY ) respectively in the S& P MidCap 400. Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc ( NASD : APEI ) and eHealth Inc. ( NASD : EHTH ) respectively in the S& P SmallCap 600.



Dynatrace Inc. ( NYSE:DT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. ( NYSE: NLY ) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. ( NYSE: AEO ) and Minerals Technologies Inc. ( NYSE: MTX ) respectively in the S& P MidCap 400. American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace CalAmp Corp. ( NASD :CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. ( NYSE: GLT ) respectively in the S& P SmallCap 600. Outfront Media Inc. ( NYSE:OUT) will replace Fossil Group Inc. ( NASD : FOSL ) in the S& P SmallCap 600.



All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S& P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S& P MidCap 400 to the S& P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S& P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept. 19, 2022 S&P 100 Addition Advanced Micro Devices AMD Information Technology Sept. 19, 2022 S&P 100 Deletion DuPont de Nemours DD Materials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P 500 Addition CoStar Group CSGP Industrials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Invitation Homes INVH Real Estate Sept. 19, 2022 S&P 500 Deletion PVH PVH Consumer Discretionary Sept. 19, 2022 S&P 500 Deletion PENN Entertainment PENN Real Estate Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition PVH PVH Consumer Discretionary Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition PENN Entertainment PENN Real Estate Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Dynatrace DT Information Technology Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Annaly Capital Management NLY Financials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Hudson Pacific Properties HPP Real Estate Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Mercury General Corp MCY Financials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion American Eagle Outfitters AEO Consumer Discretionary Sept. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Minerals Technologies MTX Materials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hudson Pacific Properties HPP Real Estate Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mercury General Corp MCY Financials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition American Eagle Outfitters AEO Consumer Discretionary Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Minerals Technologies MTX Materials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Outfront Media OUT Real Estate Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion American Public Education APEI Consumer Discretionary Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion eHealth EHTH Financials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion CalAmp CAMP Information Technology Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Glatfelter GLT Materials Sept. 19, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Fossil Group FOSL Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global ( NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices



Media Inquiries



SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices