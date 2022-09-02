Leading book publisher MindStir Media launches a new service to help authors get their books seen by thousands in Times Square, NYC.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2022) - Notable book publishing and marketing company MindStir Media has rolled out a new service for authors worldwide: Times Square Book Announcement. This service is geared toward authors who have books with mass appeal. MindStir's billboard advertising service consists of the following: Billboard ad design, running the ad during prime hours, having a photographer take pictures of the billboard in the wild, and creating a high definition video to be used in online marketing.







MindStir Media gives authors the opportunity to advertise on billboards in Times Square, New York City

"Obviously not all books will be approved for a billboard in Times Square," said J.J. Hebert, founder and CEO of MindStir Media. "If an author is interested in this service, they'll need to get in contact with us with info about their book. If approved, your book will be prominently advertised in Times Square. I ran an ad there recently for my own book and the response was tremendous both there in New York City and online after the fact as I marketed the pictures and video on social media."

In addition to running MindStir Media, J.J. Hebert is USA Today & Wall Street Journal bestselling author. He also writes for Forbes and Entrepreneur as a book publishing and marketing expert. "I'm always looking for unique ways to market a book and share those ideas and services with my audience," he added. "While billboard advertising is considered a traditional form of marketing, from my perspective it is underused on the indie authors' side, likely because it might seem overwhelming to dive into billboard advertising. With the MindStir Media service, the goal is to make this sort of advertising a lot more attainable for authors."

MindStir Media is an award-winning book publisher with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Portsmouth, NH. MindStir is partnered with Kevin Harrington from Shark Tank and Mariel Hemingway, award-winning actress and Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter. Since 2009, MindStir Media has published approximately 1,000 titles through its publishing service. The company offers a full suite of publishing services including editing, book design, distribution, marketing and publicity. To learn more about MindStir Media, go to https://mindstirmedia.com.

