Atlante and Misano World Circuit (MWC) drive the energy transition. This morning the new charging stations built by Atlante, company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), were inaugurated at MWC Square. The 6 fast and quick points of charge will be open to the public and available on the main e-mobility service applications.

MotoE racers Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini Racing), Kevin Zannoni (Team Sic58 Squadra Corse), together with Paolo Simoncelli (Team Sic58 Squadra Corse) father of the mourned Marco Simoncelli, to whom the circuit is dedicate, attended the inauguration with Fabio Righi, Secretary of State for Industry, Manufacturing, Trade and Technological Research, the mayor of Misano Fabrizio Piccioni, Stefano Terranova and Marc-Oliver Rossi, respectively CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlante, with Luca Colaiacovo Chairman of Santa Monica SPA and Andrea Albani, Managing Director of Misano World Circuit and Paolo.

Thus continues the fruitful collaboration between NHOA Group and Misano World Circuit started last June when Free2move eSolutions (joint venture between NHOA Group and Stellantis automotive group that is Atlante's technology provider) supplied the fastcharging devices for the smart EQ fortwo e-cup, the world's first touring car championship dedicated to electric cars. With this new partnership, the charging services will not only be offered to the vehicles running on the circuit but also to the public.

Atlante will develop the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, the first to be 100% grid-integrated, powered by renewable energy and storage systems. The NHOA Group company aims to install 5,000 points of charge by 2025 and 35,000 by 2030, thus promoting the transition to a more sustainable mobility in Italy, in line with the objectives of the European Union's 'Fit for 55' package.

"It adds a valuable service for those who come often to MWC said the Managing Director of MWC Andrea Albani and it is also available for local citizens. It is situated in a special location, at the entrance of the MWC Square with all its offerings and already inside the facility, which is becoming an increasingly popular destination for visitors looking for a contact with the world of motorsport. We are also proud of our partnership with such a prestigious group, part of the virtuous path taken in recent years, which has guaranteed us ISO 2021 certification and the FIA Three Star accreditation".

"For us, having Atlante network in such a reality of Italian excellence as Misano World Circuit is a symbol of the great progress that the energy transition is making, and we are proud to be such an active promoter of it. Now even the public of motorsport enthusiasts which decided to switch to electric will be able to recharge their vehicles conveniently while attending races or using the facility's many services the best charging experience!", declared Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

The inclusion of a strategic partner such as Atlante will therefore favour and strengthen the positioning of the circuit, a symbolic place for fans who will gain therein not only the track experience but also all the products and services related to mobility.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT MARCO SIMONCELLI

Misano World Circuit will be 50 years old in 2022 and it is the landmark of the so-called Riders' Land, in the heart of the Motor Valley. It was opened in 1972 thanks to the efforts of a group of entrepreneurs spurred on by Enzo Ferrari, and since 2007 has been the permanent venue of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP Grand Prix. MWC is the only Italian circuit, and one of the very few in the world, to also host the other world level competition, WorldSBK. At full capacity, it welcomes over 600,000 fans to its calendar of international events, developing an economic spin-off of over 162 million euro, with 710,000 rooming nights in the area's hotels.

