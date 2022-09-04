Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2022) - 2nd.law is excited to be expanding its legal services to cater to creative professionals and AI experts who want to move to the USA to grow their careers. The company offers leading immigration and business law services designed to help foreigners transition into the USA market efficiently and effectively.

2nd.law's legal services are available on a flat-fee basis which gives clients the comfort of knowing what things will cost upfront - rather than being surprised later down the line. This combined with the comprehensive nature of their support provides the sort of legal assistance that can transform a career and create a new start. As a female-owned law firm, the company is focused on helping immigrants transform their American dreams into reality.

The firm believes that digital creativity and talent knows no borders and that there are so many talented digital creators & AI experts who could thrive in the USA if they could immigrate successfully. Through world-class legal operations, undergirded by years of experience in the field, 2nd.law helps extraordinarily talented individuals to navigate the murky waters of US immigration.

Founder and CEO Bahar Ansari is especially passionate about this work because she is a tech startup founder and an immigrant herself - so she understands the challenges and obstacles that one must overcome to make this work. This context allows her to deeply connect with her clients and simplify the complex corporate and tax rules to something that these professionals can understand. This is especially important for creators in industries like education, technology, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and the like - where they aren't well versed in legal jargon and processes.





Bahar Ansari, Esq.- Founder / CEO



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

2nd.law handles the entire immigration process on behalf of their clients, even using their own business to sponsor the visa, and then provides additional coaching to help them grow and scale their careers in the USA. Education is at the heart of the offering, and it's about empowering creative professionals to take control of their legal status and make their way into the most significant cultural market in the West. In addition, a lot of effort has gone into making these services as accessible as possible through a dedicated mobile app that makes things as easy as possible.

The firm is made up of only females, which is very rare for the American legal industry. This unique perspective helps to cater to those people who are typically not supported in these arenas - specifically women from ethnic minorities. Ansari has dedicated her life to supporting racial and gender empowerment and 2nd.law lives out that mission every single day with the work that they do.

If you are a creative professional looking to emigrate to the USA, you can check out the services available at https://www.2nd.law/.

About 2nd.law

2nd.law is a legal firm that specializes in helping artists, founders, companies, and their employees emigrate to the USA through work visas, green cards, and citizenship assistance services. Its mission is to empower creators and talented entrepreneurs across the world and give them access to the US market which is typically out of reach for so many. You can find out more on their website at https://www.2nd.law/

Contact

Bahar Ansari

bahar@2nd.law

+1949 767 6116

