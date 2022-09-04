ZCCM: Notification to Access the 2020 Annual Report

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Person: Natasha Nelson

Contact email: nnelson@sbz.com.zm

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 04 September 2022

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

NOTIFICATION FOR ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCESS 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"), as well as other market participants, are referred to the announcement published on the Securities Exchange News Service ("SENS") of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") dated 23 February 2022 wherein the 2020 abridged financial statements were published.

The Company wishes to inform the Shareholders that the audited 2020 Financial Statements can be accessed on the Company's website using the link https://zccm-ih.financifi.com/financials/annual-reports/.

Furthermore, Shareholders are informed that hard copies of the annual report incorporating the said financial statements will be distributed together with the notice convening the meeting to table the annual report referred to above.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 4 September 2022

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 04 September 2022

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZxslZltYm6am5yeYphmapSYZ5hoyGeVZZbImmhsZcmUammVlWyXacqdZnBnlW1o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76082-zccm-ih-notification-to-access-the-2020-annual-report-sens-02092022.pdf