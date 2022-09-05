Belize City, Belize--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2022) - A few days ago, the well-known global online broker SSIM Sunshine International Markets won the honorary title of the Best Trading Platform in 2022, and was nominated for multiple awards in this year of Forex Awards.

2022 Best Trading Platform Awarded for Sunshine International Markets

In this year's Forex Awards, SSIM Sunshine International Markets was nominated for 2022 Best Mobile Trading Platform, 2022 Best Micro Forex Broker, 2022 Best Managed Account, 2022 Best Trading Application and other awards.

This award and nomination make them realize that they will do their best in products and services, keep improving, and work tirelessly to win the market's recognition. At the same time, it also reflects that their in-depth research on the financial market has won investment.

Forex Awards is a world-renowned annual broker-dealer organization. Every year, candidates are nominated from many well-known and excellent brokers around the world, and then the best broker-dealers are selected from multiple aspects through voting. The Forex Awards competition has strict requirements and selection system for nominators and award-winning broker-dealers, and the entire award process has its own set of professional standards. Each year, the winners who are shortlisted and stand out in the competition are strong, well-known, and prestigious broker-dealers in the industry. The nomination of SSIM Sunshine International Market reflects that the platform has won the attention and recognition of the industry with its excellent products and services, extraordinary strength, outstanding technology, operational compliance, and extraordinary global strategy.

Sunshine Group Holding Limited is an investment group focusing on global asset allocation. Through the industrial ecological pattern of "industrial investment + industrial operation + marketing promotion + financial services", the group relies on millions of customers to provide global customers with financial services (covering derivatives, Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, European stocks), international futures, IPO, private equity funds, diversified services, etc.

SSIM Sunshine International Markets is affiliated to Sunshine Group Holding Limited and is the world's leading online trading broker. The Asia-Pacific regional headquarter is in Hong Kong. The broker is regulated by SFC (regulatory license number is AUQ298), ASIC (regulatory number is 001293587) MSB (regulatory number is AUQ298) M19050256) provides customers with a one-stop trading system including forex, global stocks, CFDs, commodities, index futures and cryptocurrencies.

The SSIM Sunshine International Markets platform is rich in products, bringing together a variety of global mainstream financial products, including a one-stop trading system for foreign exchange, global stocks, CFDs, commodities, index futures and cryptocurrencies. Investors only need one account, and can choose diversified investment varieties according to the situation, truly realize the vision of "One-click global investment", realize diversified asset allocation, make full use of funds, and make assets more liquid.

The core team members are all from the world's large securities companies, investment banks, exchanges, etc. They are a group of elites in the field of financial technology with different backgrounds, experiences, professional knowledge, and skills, focusing on serving global diversified customers.

The platform focuses on providing a cutting-edge technology-based transaction flow framework system, using the most advanced and stable technologies in terms of security technology, internal construction, transaction orders and privacy management to ensure transaction security and satisfaction. The unique SSL encrypted transmission and MD5 encrypted password, when the customer manages personal accounts, deposits, and withdraws and other operations involving sensitive information, the information is automatically encrypted to ensure the security of customer information.

Company: Sunshine International Markets

Contact Person: Fang Wu

Email: marketing@ssimarkets.com

Website: www.ssimarkets.com

Telephone: 85253184441

Address: New Horizon Building, Ground Floor, 3 1/2 Miles Philip S. W. Goldson Highway, Belize City, Belize

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135793