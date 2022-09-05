Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Vanesse (VNES) on September 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VNES/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022.





VNSE Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135932_528dde02e42c5890_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Vanesse (VNES) builds a reliable auction ecosystem that allows users to participate in auctions of various products anytime, anywhere conveniently and safely. Its native token VNES will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Vanesse

To solve the problems of the existing auction market, Vanesse launched a new generation of auction platforms with the goal of creating a transparent, secure, and reliable auction market ecosystem, eliminating unreasonable and high barriers to entry, and providing reasonable and efficient services.

As a project that aims to build a reliable auction ecosystem utilizing blockchain, Vanesse was established as a blockchain project of Cross International, a smart consumer integrated platform with a corporate ideology of reasonable price and best quality, win-win and sharing, desirable values and influence.

The TOPPING live platform, the leader of the media channel business, will be used by Vanesse for its auction system as a representative of the single-person media live streaming commerce business involving seniors and small business owners in a contact-free society caused by COVID-19. It will combine the auction system and Vanesse platform with live broadcasting, short clips and V commerce.

Holders of VNES, Vanesse project's native token, can easily participate in real estate, automobiles, and luxury auctions. Members of the community and those who purchased VNES through the Exchange can participate in the auction through YouTube or TOPPING live broadcast, receive bids, and pay for all auction items such as luxury goods, automobiles, and daily necessities.

Aiming at a variety of business possibilities, Vanesse can leverage VNES through partnerships around blockchain and other decentralized system technologies to encourage open and free use of services. It also has a payment structure that can be used by all merchants in partnership with the market-specific economic structure through Vanesse Staking. Through steady business partnerships, it aims to maximize the value of tokens as a platform that can be used for real business around the world based on continuous growth.

About VNES Token

VNES is the native token of the Vanesse project, which plans to introduce digital innovation technology into the auction market to build an integrated blockchain auction platform ecosystem that allows users to participate in auctions of various products anytime, anywhere conveniently and safely.

Users can use the VNES token to participate in all auctions through "All Auctions in the World" and pay the winning bid. The Vanesse Foundation pays all the rights analysis and processing costs of bidders bidding for auction items with VNES tokens in full to provide a low fee.

Based on BEP-20, VNES has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is allocated for the auction ecosystem, 10% is allocated to advisors, another 10% is reserved, 40% is allocated to founders, and the rest 20% will be used for marketing.

The VNES token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the Vanesse investment can easily buy and sell VNES token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VNES Token:

Official Website: http://vanesse.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/vanesse1317

Discord: https://discord.gg/VrvkzzvmcB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vanesse1317

Medium: https://medium.com/@vanesse1317

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135932