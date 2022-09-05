Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announces the presentation of two new analyses from the Phase 3 Atalante-1 study of immunotherapy Tedopi, in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in secondary resistance after failure of previous checkpoint inhibitor treatments, at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held September 9-13, in Paris.

Alexis Vandier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: "In patients with no treatment option after failure of two therapeutic classes, in particular post-checkpoint inhibitors, Tedopi has shown an overall clinical benefit in this phase 3 study, integrating both efficacy and tolerance compared to chemotherapy treatments. This new specific immunotherapy offers prospects for therapeutic management, both in monotherapy and in combination, and we will do our best to make this treatment available as soon as possible for these patients."

The first analysis compared Tedopi to the Standard of Care (SoC) in patients with advanced NSCLC after secondary resistance to sequential use of chemotherapy followed by immunotherapy (CT-IO).

The results have shown that in advanced HLA-A2+ NSCLC patients with IO secondary resistance after sequential CT-IO (n=118), overall survival (OS) was longer with Tedopi versus SoC regardless of the use (or not) of post progression anticancer treatment (with 13.5 months versus 10.6, HR=0.71; without 6.3 months versus 4.5, HR=0.76).

This analysis will be presented by Dr Maria Rosario Garcia Campelo (Head of Medical Oncology Department, Thoracic Tumors Unit, Investigator of Atalante-1 study, University Hospital A Coruña, Spain).

Dr Garcia Campelo said: There is a strong medical need for a new therapeutic alternative in these heavily pretreated NSCLC patients, aiming not only at a prolonged survival but desiring a maintained global health status."

The second analysis assessed the overall benefit/risk of Tedopi versus SoC chemotherapy in patients with NSCLC who failed therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors. The Net Treatment Benefit (NTB)*, a new statistical method combining efficacy, safety and quality of life, was assessed in the overall population (n=219). NTB of Tedopi was of 19% and reached statistical significance (p=0.035).

This analysis will be presented by Dr Marc Buyse, (Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, International Drug Development Institute (IDDI), Brussels, Belgium).

*The Net Benefit of a treatment should take the correlation between benefits and harms into account Marc Buyse et al.; Journal of Clinical Epidemiology, 2021.

Poster presentation details

Title: Pattern of clinical activity of anticancer vaccine OSE2101 in HLA-A2+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitors (IO) in Phase 3 Atalante-1 randomized trial

Presentation Number: 1019P

Speaker: Maria Rosario Garcia Campelo (A Coruña, Spain)

Date: Monday, September 12th, 2022

Title: Net Treatment Benefit of OSE2101 in HLA-A2+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitors (IO) in Phase 3 Atalante-1 randomized trial

Presentation Number: 1024P

Speaker: Marc E. Buyse (Louvain-la-Neuve, Ottignies, Belgium)

Date: Monday, September 12th, 2022

The abstracts accepted for presentation are available on the ESMO website: https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2022/abstracts

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for Immuno-Oncology and Immuno-Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Immuno-Oncology first-in-class products

Tedopi (innovative neoepitope combination): the Company's most advanced product; positive results for Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure.

Other ongoing combination trials sponsored by cooperative clinical research groups in oncology:

Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.

Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.

Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.

(innovative neoepitope combination): the Company's most advanced product; positive results for Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other ongoing combination trials sponsored by cooperative clinical research groups in oncology: Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR. Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO. Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT. BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPa mAb on CD47/SIRPa pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination with ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist); ongoing expansion Phase 1; BI sponsored international phase 1b clinical trial ongoing in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

(OSE-172, anti-SIRPa mAb on CD47/SIRPa pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination with ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist); ongoing expansion Phase 1; BI sponsored international phase 1b clinical trial ongoing in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). OSE-279 , anti-PD1 advanced preclinical stage.

, anti-PD1 advanced preclinical stage. BiCKI: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target (for example: BiCKI-IL7, preclinical stage) to increase anti-tumor efficacy.

Immuno-Inflammation first-in-class products

OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren's syndrome (sponsor Servier).

(humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren's syndrome (sponsor Servier). FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (VEL-101, sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.); Phase 2 planned in an autoimmune disease indication.

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (VEL-101, sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.); Phase 2 planned in an autoimmune disease indication. OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): preclinical stage therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine activating cytotoxic T lymphocytes against COVID-19, developed using optimized epitopes from SARS-CoV2 viral proteins, epitopes non impacted by multi-variants. Shows good tolerance and very good level of T cell immune response. In clinical testing, a long-term memory response was confirmed at 6 months.

