A team of researchers at Purdue University are retrofitting a 1920s home to run completely on DC current.From pv magazine USA While most homes run on alternating current (AC) power because that's what comes from the utility lines from the grid, researchers at Purdue University decided to switch a home over to all direct current (DC) power. Why? Back in the late 1800s Thomas Edison had a dream of a DC-based electrical infrastructure, but that dream lost to George Westinghouse's AC system. In recent years, however, with renewable energy sources generating DC power, it would make a home more efficient ...

