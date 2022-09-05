Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
05.09.22
08:32 Uhr
3,700 Euro
+0,140
+3,93 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7003,78009:36
PR Newswire
05.09.2022 | 08:16
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 3

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

5 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 73,297
Weighted average purchase price paid: 320.1171 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 324.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 314.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,274,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,817,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2038315.00 08:12:2000060807363TRLO0LSE
24315.50 08:12:2000060807364TRLO0LSE
1069315.50 08:12:2000060807365TRLO0LSE
777315.50 08:12:2000060807366TRLO0LSE
1765316.00 08:13:0600060807420TRLO0LSE
1626315.50 08:13:2200060807430TRLO0LSE
934315.00 08:14:0400060807468TRLO0LSE
753315.00 08:14:0400060807469TRLO0LSE
1794315.00 08:14:0400060807470TRLO0LSE
731314.50 08:15:3500060807543TRLO0LSE
900314.50 08:15:3500060807544TRLO0LSE
1796317.50 08:35:0000060808741TRLO0LSE
1800317.50 08:37:2300060808881TRLO0LSE
118317.50 08:37:2300060808882TRLO0LSE
1729317.50 08:37:2300060808883TRLO0LSE
373317.50 08:37:2300060808884TRLO0LSE
1512317.50 08:37:2300060808885TRLO0LSE
776317.50 08:46:3300060809777TRLO0LSE
970317.50 08:46:3300060809778TRLO0LSE
327318.00 10:01:4200060813369TRLO0LSE
1326318.00 10:01:4200060813370TRLO0LSE
1496318.00 10:01:4200060813371TRLO0LSE
50318.00 10:01:4200060813372TRLO0LSE
1787319.00 10:20:3900060814135TRLO0LSE
19321.00 10:52:2200060815465TRLO0LSE
442321.50 10:52:2200060815466TRLO0LSE
390321.50 10:52:2200060815467TRLO0LSE
1800321.50 10:52:2200060815468TRLO0LSE
22321.50 10:52:2200060815469TRLO0LSE
166321.50 10:52:5700060815499TRLO0LSE
1765321.50 10:53:1600060815532TRLO0LSE
1570321.50 10:53:4700060815548TRLO0LSE
1672320.50 11:35:0400060817063TRLO0LSE
1704320.00 11:35:0400060817064TRLO0LSE
1805319.00 12:04:2900060818124TRLO0LSE
1749319.00 12:52:2200060820676TRLO0LSE
332323.50 13:37:0900060822980TRLO0LSE
456323.50 13:37:0900060822981TRLO0LSE
764324.50 13:37:3500060823029TRLO0LSE
405324.50 13:37:3500060823031TRLO0LSE
330324.50 13:37:3500060823033TRLO0LSE
1206324.50 13:40:5000060823208TRLO0LSE
653324.50 13:40:5000060823209TRLO0LSE
1261324.00 13:45:0200060823422TRLO0LSE
932324.00 13:45:0200060823423TRLO0 LSE
1546324.00 13:45:0200060823424TRLO0LSE
425321.50 13:45:1000060823428TRLO0LSE
1234321.50 13:45:1000060823429TRLO0LSE
1744322.00 14:01:5200060824050TRLO0LSE
589321.50 14:08:5000060824234TRLO0LSE
33321.50 14:08:5000060824235TRLO0LSE
1135321.50 14:34:5000060825377TRLO0LSE
637321.50 14:34:5000060825378TRLO0LSE
327321.50 14:34:5000060825379TRLO0LSE
630321.50 14:34:5000060825380TRLO0LSE
900321.50 14:37:0400060825492TRLO0LSE
900321.50 14:37:0400060825493TRLO0LSE
3321.50 14:37:0400060825494TRLO0LSE
1550320.00 14:41:2200060825687TRLO0LSE
3320.00 14:41:2200060825698TRLO0LSE
1310321.00 15:02:3100060826771TRLO0LSE
580321.00 15:02:3100060826772TRLO0LSE
900323.00 15:18:0500060827465TRLO0LSE
866323.00 15:18:0500060827466TRLO0LSE
1497322.50 15:19:3600060827490TRLO0LSE
59322.50 15:19:3600060827492TRLO0LSE
1847322.50 15:19:3600060827493TRLO0LSE
1827322.50 15:23:3600060827720TRLO0LSE
1857323.50 15:43:2600060828882TRLO0LSE
40323.50 15:43:2600060828883TRLO0LSE
55323.50 15:49:3000060829464TRLO0LSE
1769323.50 15:49:3000060829465TRLO0LSE
193324.00 15:52:3000060829604TRLO0LSE
550324.00 15:52:3000060829605TRLO0LSE
304324.00 15:52:3000060829606TRLO0LSE
644324.00 15:52:3000060829607TRLO0LSE
167324.00 15:58:3000060829894TRLO0LSE
79324.00 15:58:3000060829895TRLO0LSE
327324.00 15:58:3000060829896TRLO0LSE
644324.00 15:59:1500060829924TRLO0LSE
193324.00 15:59:1500060829925TRLO0LSE
19323.00 15:59:5500060829952TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.