Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

5 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 73,297 Weighted average purchase price paid : 320.1171 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 324.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 314.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,274,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,817,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2038 315.00 08:12:20 00060807363TRLO0 LSE 24 315.50 08:12:20 00060807364TRLO0 LSE 1069 315.50 08:12:20 00060807365TRLO0 LSE 777 315.50 08:12:20 00060807366TRLO0 LSE 1765 316.00 08:13:06 00060807420TRLO0 LSE 1626 315.50 08:13:22 00060807430TRLO0 LSE 934 315.00 08:14:04 00060807468TRLO0 LSE 753 315.00 08:14:04 00060807469TRLO0 LSE 1794 315.00 08:14:04 00060807470TRLO0 LSE 731 314.50 08:15:35 00060807543TRLO0 LSE 900 314.50 08:15:35 00060807544TRLO0 LSE 1796 317.50 08:35:00 00060808741TRLO0 LSE 1800 317.50 08:37:23 00060808881TRLO0 LSE 118 317.50 08:37:23 00060808882TRLO0 LSE 1729 317.50 08:37:23 00060808883TRLO0 LSE 373 317.50 08:37:23 00060808884TRLO0 LSE 1512 317.50 08:37:23 00060808885TRLO0 LSE 776 317.50 08:46:33 00060809777TRLO0 LSE 970 317.50 08:46:33 00060809778TRLO0 LSE 327 318.00 10:01:42 00060813369TRLO0 LSE 1326 318.00 10:01:42 00060813370TRLO0 LSE 1496 318.00 10:01:42 00060813371TRLO0 LSE 50 318.00 10:01:42 00060813372TRLO0 LSE 1787 319.00 10:20:39 00060814135TRLO0 LSE 19 321.00 10:52:22 00060815465TRLO0 LSE 442 321.50 10:52:22 00060815466TRLO0 LSE 390 321.50 10:52:22 00060815467TRLO0 LSE 1800 321.50 10:52:22 00060815468TRLO0 LSE 22 321.50 10:52:22 00060815469TRLO0 LSE 166 321.50 10:52:57 00060815499TRLO0 LSE 1765 321.50 10:53:16 00060815532TRLO0 LSE 1570 321.50 10:53:47 00060815548TRLO0 LSE 1672 320.50 11:35:04 00060817063TRLO0 LSE 1704 320.00 11:35:04 00060817064TRLO0 LSE 1805 319.00 12:04:29 00060818124TRLO0 LSE 1749 319.00 12:52:22 00060820676TRLO0 LSE 332 323.50 13:37:09 00060822980TRLO0 LSE 456 323.50 13:37:09 00060822981TRLO0 LSE 764 324.50 13:37:35 00060823029TRLO0 LSE 405 324.50 13:37:35 00060823031TRLO0 LSE 330 324.50 13:37:35 00060823033TRLO0 LSE 1206 324.50 13:40:50 00060823208TRLO0 LSE 653 324.50 13:40:50 00060823209TRLO0 LSE 1261 324.00 13:45:02 00060823422TRLO0 LSE 932 324.00 13:45:02 00060823423TRLO0 LSE 1546 324.00 13:45:02 00060823424TRLO0 LSE 425 321.50 13:45:10 00060823428TRLO0 LSE 1234 321.50 13:45:10 00060823429TRLO0 LSE 1744 322.00 14:01:52 00060824050TRLO0 LSE 589 321.50 14:08:50 00060824234TRLO0 LSE 33 321.50 14:08:50 00060824235TRLO0 LSE 1135 321.50 14:34:50 00060825377TRLO0 LSE 637 321.50 14:34:50 00060825378TRLO0 LSE 327 321.50 14:34:50 00060825379TRLO0 LSE 630 321.50 14:34:50 00060825380TRLO0 LSE 900 321.50 14:37:04 00060825492TRLO0 LSE 900 321.50 14:37:04 00060825493TRLO0 LSE 3 321.50 14:37:04 00060825494TRLO0 LSE 1550 320.00 14:41:22 00060825687TRLO0 LSE 3 320.00 14:41:22 00060825698TRLO0 LSE 1310 321.00 15:02:31 00060826771TRLO0 LSE 580 321.00 15:02:31 00060826772TRLO0 LSE 900 323.00 15:18:05 00060827465TRLO0 LSE 866 323.00 15:18:05 00060827466TRLO0 LSE 1497 322.50 15:19:36 00060827490TRLO0 LSE 59 322.50 15:19:36 00060827492TRLO0 LSE 1847 322.50 15:19:36 00060827493TRLO0 LSE 1827 322.50 15:23:36 00060827720TRLO0 LSE 1857 323.50 15:43:26 00060828882TRLO0 LSE 40 323.50 15:43:26 00060828883TRLO0 LSE 55 323.50 15:49:30 00060829464TRLO0 LSE 1769 323.50 15:49:30 00060829465TRLO0 LSE 193 324.00 15:52:30 00060829604TRLO0 LSE 550 324.00 15:52:30 00060829605TRLO0 LSE 304 324.00 15:52:30 00060829606TRLO0 LSE 644 324.00 15:52:30 00060829607TRLO0 LSE 167 324.00 15:58:30 00060829894TRLO0 LSE 79 324.00 15:58:30 00060829895TRLO0 LSE 327 324.00 15:58:30 00060829896TRLO0 LSE 644 324.00 15:59:15 00060829924TRLO0 LSE 193 324.00 15:59:15 00060829925TRLO0 LSE 19 323.00 15:59:55 00060829952TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

