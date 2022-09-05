Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFW4 ISIN: CA01626P3043 Ticker-Symbol: CJA0 
Tradegate
31.08.22
15:31 Uhr
44,000 Euro
-1,600
-3,51 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,40045,80009:38
45,40045,80009:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACHETER-LOUER.FR
ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA0,0010,00 %
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC44,000-3,51 %
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC7,412-3,33 %
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD0,256-15,79 %
GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION SA9,4600,00 %
HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC--
LIFEWORKS INC23,8000,00 %
SCOUT GAMING GROUP AB0,097-70,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.