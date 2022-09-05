Das Instrument FET KYG3307Z1090 FAR EAST CONS. INTL HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022The instrument FET KYG3307Z1090 FAR EAST CONS. INTL HD-10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2022Das Instrument CA72724R1047 PLANT + CO. BRANDS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022The instrument CA72724R1047 PLANT + CO. BRANDS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2022Das Instrument CJA0 CA01626P3043 ALIMENTATION C.T. MUL.VTG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2022The instrument CJA0 CA01626P3043 ALIMENTATION C.T. MUL.VTG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2022Das Instrument 1GT GRS145003000 GEK TERNA S.A. EO 0,57 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2022The instrument 1GT GRS145003000 GEK TERNA S.A. EO 0,57 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2022Das Instrument 6Y2 SE0010521153 SCOUT GAMING GROUP EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022The instrument 6Y2 SE0010521153 SCOUT GAMING GROUP EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2022Das Instrument 241A US15136A1025 CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEV. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2022The instrument 241A US15136A1025 CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEV. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2022Das Instrument 6M80 CA53227W1059 LIFEWORKS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022The instrument 6M80 CA53227W1059 LIFEWORKS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2022Das Instrument 2ZT0 FR00140072P8 ACHETER-LOUER.FR EO-,2786 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2022The instrument 2ZT0 FR00140072P8 ACHETER-LOUER.FR EO-,2786 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2022