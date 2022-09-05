SunDrive, an Australian solar technology company, has achieved 26.41% efficiency with a full-size silicon cell using heterojunction technology.From pv magazine Australia SunDrive has achieved an efficiency result of 26.41% on a full-size silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cell featuring its copper-based technology. It used large-scale production processes provided by China-headquartered equipment manufacturer Maxwell Technologies. Sydney-based SunDrive said the results, which improve upon the 26.07% efficiency mark the company announced earlier this year, have been officially verified by the Institute ...

