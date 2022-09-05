Paragon DCX merges agencies to help brands do business, better

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon DCX, the 300-people-strong agency and consulting arm of Paragon Group, has announced it has merged its ORM and Parkhouse brands together to deliver new digital transformation and marketing capabilities that will drive even more memorable customer experiences and even greater business impact for clients around the world.

The re-launched DCX offering will combine the power of data with compelling creative and digital technology to helps brands connect better with their customers and deliver better commercial outcomes. With capabilities covering strategy and consultancy, digital product and platforms, creative concepts and content, data and AI, and marketing activation, DCX will configure the right skills and solutions to best support our clients on their digital transformation and marketing journeys.

Commenting on the merger, DCX CEO James Goldhill, said, "Paragon DCX is changing. We're becoming bigger, better, bolder - and it's very exciting! Over the last 10 years, we've been building and buying the skillsets that modern businesses need to gain competitive advantage. We're the coming-together of renowned creative, data, and customer communications powerhouses; digital experience specialists; marketing automation experts; and digital product and platform gurus. Together, we're shaping the future of a new full-service digital and marketing agency that does amazing work, has a great culture, is a fantastic place to grow, and is a place people can be proud to work."

Goldhill continued: "DCX was already serving clients across our agencies. Simplifying and strengthening our go-to-market proposition is a natural next-step in providing full end-to-end experience solutions. We will have a greater opportunity to deliver growth, efficiency, and a better experience for our clients and their customers, and in turn growth for our business, too. By bringing our people together under one brand and into one organisation, we will become a more significant partner across our clients. We will configure our team and compose the right digital, marketing, and technology solution to best suit our clients' needs, which will help them to do business, better."

DCX's clients include Met Office, Comic Relief, Coventry Building Society, Greene King, Aviva, Health Education England, The Co-operative Bank, Direct Line Group, and Great Western Railway. The DCX Agency Group also includes Reason in the UK, Despark in Bulgaria, and Celerity in the USA.

Discover more about DCX at - paragon-dcx.com

About Paragon DCX

DCX is the agency and consulting arm of the Paragon Group. We combine the power of data with compelling creative and digital technology to help brands connect better with their customers to deliver better outcomes. We help brands do business, better. paragon-dcx.com