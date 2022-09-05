- (PLX AI) - Saipem and Siemens Energy sign a MoU to develop floating electrical substation concept for offshore wind sector.
- • This is a concept design for a 500 MW high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) floating electrical substation for use in offshore wind farms
- • Floating offshore substations, installed in deep water, offer several advantages such as a lighter substructure, an easier and asset-light installation in challenging conditions as well as lower decommissioning costs, according to Saipem
