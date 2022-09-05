Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
05.09.22
10:05 Uhr
15,344 Euro
-0,278
-1,78 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
Realtime
15,32015,35212:35
15,33415,33812:35
PR Newswire
05.09.2022 | 11:04
144 Leser
Volvo Construction Equipment: Volvo CE partners with BRIO to inspire budding engineers

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and family favorite BRIO AB are joining forces.

  • Volvo CE and BRIO will launch a new range of wooden construction toys to delight and excite the imagination of aspiring young construction engineers
  • This is the first time the toymaker has collaborated with a major construction manufacturer
  • The new Volvo CE-themed mini machines will be available from Autumn 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIO Builder's newest range is a construction system featuring a wheel loader, hauler, and excavator, designed in close collaboration with Volvo CE to ensure they closely resemble their real-life counterparts, and all proudly sporting the iconic yellow livery of Volvo CE.

