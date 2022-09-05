Polygon acquires Caption Data to strengthen IoT Services and ExactAire offering

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Caption Data Limited, which Polygon has been a minority owner and customer to since 2010. Together they offer end-to-end environmental monitoring solutions for indoor air quality, leak detection, toxic gas monitoring, and energy management under the technology product brand ExactAire. The acquisition facilitates a closer, stronger relationship with a shared objective to deliver innovative and effective IoT solutions to clients needing real-time environmental data and control to reach their economic, ESG and IAQ goals.

Caption Data is a UK-based company offering end-to-end industrial IoT solutions across sectors including construction, energy, and restoration. Caption Data was founded in 2008 and develops customized and advanced IoT solutions to multiple sectors. Together with Caption Data and through the brand ExactAire, Polygon has offered visibility and control as a service. ExactAire is a complete service offering with connected sensors, state-of-the-art communications, and real-time dashboards for visualization, alarms, and insights.

"I am very excited with this opportunity. The acquisition is a key milestone of our digital transformation, which is one of our top priorities. We are already seeing strong traction within this field, and with Caption Data part of the family we can improve even further. I am convinced that with our complementary strengths, we will be able to offer unique services that meet the needs of today and those of the future,", says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

"We are looking forward to joining the Polygon Group, we will focus on refining and expanding the ExactAire offering and at the same time continue to grow our other business. Together with Polygon we will be able to develop new solutions to support our customers even further", says Paul Sanders, Managing Director at Caption Data.

By joining forces, Caption Data and Polygon create an industry-leading solution that encompasses data, engineering expertise and powerful equipment fleet, which will give customers visibility, understanding and control of their indoor conditions. ExactAire is actively deployed on projects in Construction, Data Centers, Health Care, Food and Industrial Production Plants.

"We have spent over 20 years using remote monitoring and control technologies to solve customer problems. In the last 3 years, we have seen demand for IoT advance quickly and it is being adopted at a higher rate in areas like construction. There is greater emphasis on early detection and alerting to support healthy buildings, sustainable construction, quality control, and safer built environments. There is no better time to invest in our solutions and our team. I'm excited about the acquisition of Caption Data and what we can achieve together for Polygon and for our clients", says Frank Dobosz, Polygon US Country President.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact

Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer,

martin.hamner@polygongroup.com,

+46706078579

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-acquires-caption-data-to-strengthen-iot-services-and-exactaire--offering,c3624265

The following files are available for download: