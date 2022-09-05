Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - FreeYond F9, a smartphone from Shenzhen, will enter the Latin American market, causing a significant impact on the existing major mobile phone leading brands in the Latin American market, the fourth largest smartphone market in the world.





FreeYond F9 has innovated its appearance and improved configuration, such as 128GB memory and real dual cameras, including a macro camera, which other brands' products in the same price range don't have. And F9 also has an integrated design of the back-cover.

2 weeks later, another smartphone FreeYond M5 is slated to launch. FreeYond M5 also has unique points, such as 8+128GB memory and three cameras, including a 50 megapixel main camera and a 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens.

FreeYond F9, is designed and launched by Shenzhen FreeYond Technology Co., Ltd. About half of its core team comes from Gionee, the top 10 global smartphone industry brand and China's top 4 brand five years ago. Unlike other mobile phone brands, FreeYond has been positioned as a fashionable and trendy smart hardware brand from the beginning, not just a cost-effective mobile phone brand.

Shenzhen FreeYond Technology Co., Ltd. will launch two fashionable products in late 2022, a TWS and a smart watch, getting the admiration for its shocking appearance by many industry insiders who have seen the product renderings. These two products were designed by Glare Yuan, a master in Shenzhen's industrial design field and co-founder of FreeYond. Glare Yuan, a judge of the most important industrial design award in China, enjoys a good reputation in China's mobile phone industry and has been responsible for the design and development of several best-selling mobile phones.

"Why enter the smartphone field? This is a question that people ask me a lot. FreeYond does make smartphones, but we're far more than just a mobile phone company. It's because we've rediscovered that the smartphone, the pinnacle of the technology 3.0 era, is still the only tool leading to Technology 4.0.," said Dr. Lei YU, the founder and CEO of FreeYond.

Due to the adoption of the DTC model, FreeYond believes that it will be able to enter the market with a extremely cost effective price. F9 will debut on the two Latin American e-commerce platforms, Mercado Libre and Linio, marking the first debut of a mobile phone brand in the history of Mercado Libre.

The start-up speed of FreeYond is very fast. FreeYond, just launched in May, has been impressively efficient with two products launched in September and October, while many local agents are actively engaging with them.

Starting from the Latin American, FreeYond will also quickly enter global regional markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

