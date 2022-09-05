Lindab acquires British ventilation company specialized in advanced fire protection systems

GREVIE, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab strengthens its operations in the UK with the acquisition of DiSYS Technologies Ltd. With the acquisition, Lindab gains access to advanced fire protection technology within ventilation systems.

DiSYS Technologies has developed control systems for real time monitoring of fire and smoke dampers in ventilation systems. Units can be added and removed from the fire zones which gives the customer the flexibility to modify their system over time. DiSYS Technologies also offers maintenance of fire protection products in ventilation systems and has several customer contracts in England and Ireland. With the acquisition, Lindab can create a complete fire safety offering with products, control systems and maintenance.

"Fire protection is an area that is growing in importance and we are very happy to welcome DiSYS Technologies to Lindab", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "With their experience and expertise in fire protection, they will strengthen us in the UK market. Lindab's products are well suited to be integrated with DiSYS' systems and we already have a well-functioning collaboration today. We are also very pleased that DiSYS Technical Director and co-founder, Phil Watts, will continue to run the business as part of Lindab."

"We look forward to being part of Lindab, which shares our belief that this is a product area to focus on. With Lindab's fire protection products and our control systems, we will be able to create an even stronger offering to our customers. We can benefit from Lindab's customer relationships while contributing with our expertise," says Phil Watts, Technical Director of DiSYS Technologies.

DiSYS Technologies are based in Llanelli in southwest Wales. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 18 million and an operating margin that is higher than Lindab's operating margin. DiSYS Technologies has 10 employees. The acquisition is financed through own funds.

Read more about DiSYS Technologies on their website: https://www.disystechnologies.com/

