Technip Energies to Address Attendees at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announced today that Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 06, at 3:35 p.m. EST (09:35 p.m. CET) at the following event:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Sheraton New York Times Square, 811 Seventh Avenue, New York NY 10019

Tuesday, September 06, 2022 Thursday, September 08, 2022

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed on our Investor Relations website.

There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

