05.09.2022 | 14:43
Aéma Groupe announces the success of the EUR500 million subordinated bond issued by ABEILLE VIE

DJ Aéma Groupe announces the success of the EUR500 million subordinated bond issued by ABEILLE VIE

Aéma Groupe Aéma Groupe announces the success of the EUR500 million subordinated bond issued by ABEILLE VIE 05-Sep-2022 / 14:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 5 September 2022

Press Release

Aéma Groupe announces the success of the EUR500 million subordinated bond issued by ABEILLE VIE

Aéma Groupe announces the success of the EUR500 million subordinated bond issue, under Bullet format, with a legal maturity of 11 years, and qualified as Tier 2 regulatory capital both at the level of Aéma Group and ABEILLE VIE entity.

This issue has been structured in a Sustainable format, i.e. the group commits to invest an amount equivalent to the funds received in green and social assets, as described in the Framework contract. Regular reporting on the investment process will be carried out throughout the life of the bond.

The bond is rated Investment grade by Moody's, with a Baa1 rating.

The coupon is 6.25%

This issue stresses the trust of investors in the credit of Aéma Group and its entities (Macif, Aesio mutuelle, Abeille Assurances). The fund raised will pre-finance the next maturities of subordinated bonds issued in the past, while maintaining a good financial flexibility. 

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACT 
PRESS CONTACTS 
 
Maud Boucheron| 
m.boucheron@agence-influences.fr        Jean-Yves Icole | Aéma Groupe, jeanyves.icole@aemagroupe.fr | 06 16 42 
                        04 49 
Flore Witvoet | fwitvoet@aemagroupe.fr

ABOUT AÉMA GROUP

Aéma Groupe is the mutual protection group born from the merger of the Macif and Aésio groups. With the acquisition of Abeille Assurances (formerly Aviva France) in 2021, Aéma Groupe is now the 5th largest insurance company in France. With more than 11 million policyholders, it employs 18,000 people and generated 11 billion euros of revenues in France. A leading mutual insurance group, multi-business, multi-brand, Aéma Groupe designs every day the contours of a fairer and more human world by placing thoughtfulness at the heart of the relationship with its members, affiliates and corporate clients. For more information: aemagroupe.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Aéma Groupe announces the success of the EUR500 million subordinated bond issued by ABEILLE VIE 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Aéma Groupe 
         17-21, place Etienne Pernet 
         75015 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      (0)1 55 31 67 27 
Internet:    https://aemagroupe.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0014003XY0 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1435611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1435611 05-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2022 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

