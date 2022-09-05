India's Mecwin has unveiled compact, wall-mountable lithium battery inverters with 1,100 VA and 2,100 VA ratings. The 1,100 VA devices measure 455 mm x 530 mm x 235 mm and weigh 23 kg. The built-in batteries can be charged with grid power and solar electricity.From pv magazine India Mecwin has unveiled its new Li Power Lite series of wall-mountable lithium battery inverters. The all-in-one systems come in 1,100 VA and 2,100 VA ratings, with operating voltages of 12.8 V and 25.6 V, respectively. The system's built-in lithium (LFP) batteries can be charged with solar as well as grid electricity. ...

