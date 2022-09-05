



Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited



Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited

ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 0.11 AUD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Matthias Greiffenberger



Record HY results 2022 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Entering their 4th growth phase



Continuing their fast growth rate. The company's long-term strategy implemented a few years ago has delivered as promised. Revenues are up 28% YoY, reaching $9.3M AUD.



Strong HY cash position. The company has over $6.6M cash on hand.

Highest HY gross margin. The company's gross margin continues to grow, reaching 67% for the HY 2022.



Technological full leverage. The company is currently in a strong position with cash, revenues, and margins to fully leverage their technological platforms, create new products, grow their audience and provide investors with significant upside.



Accountable. The company's guidance is detailed, with precise KPIs to achieve. This allows investors to clearly understand management views and renders management accountable for succeeding in reaching these metrics or for failing to do so.



Scalable Model. The company's scalable XaaS models deliver high margin and recurring revenue stream, scalable to different sectors, geographies and languages.



Operational Agility Decentralised structure and scalable human resources for rapid launch or products while controlling investment risk.

Based on our DCF model, we maintain our price target to 0.11 AUD (0.08 EUR) per share.



Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11)

Date and time of completion of this research: 05.09.2022 (13.45 pm) Date and time of first distribution: 05.09.2022 (3.00 pm) Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2023



