Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 5
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
Correction to announcements for the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis. The restated NAV's are as follows:
31 August 2022
Including current period revenue to 31 August 2022663.90 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue655.00 pence per ordinary share
1 September 2022
Including current period revenue to 1 September 2022657.23 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue648.33 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
05 September 2022
