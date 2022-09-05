Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Correction to announcements for the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis. The restated NAV's are as follows:

31 August 2022

Including current period revenue to 31 August 2022663.90 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue655.00 pence per ordinary share

1 September 2022

Including current period revenue to 1 September 2022657.23 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue648.33 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

05 September 2022