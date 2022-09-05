Shell, with a portfolio of more than 1 GW in Spain, will team up with Green Tie Capital, which has developed more than 3 GW of ground-mounted PV projects.From pv magazine Spain Royal Dutch Shell and Green Tie Capital have signed a framework agreement to develop more than 2 GW of solar projects in Spain. A Shell spokesperson told pv magazine that the new projects will be spread throughout Spain. Some of them already have grid connections, while others will allow Shell to participate in upcoming grid capacity auctions. Shell entered the Spanish renewables market in 2018 and its project pipeline ...

