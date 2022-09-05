Longi's new modules are based on M10 wafers with 66 solar cells and a newly designed frame. The special module configuration enables installation in landscape format, as the panels can also be fixed to the short side of the frame.From pv magazine Germany Longi has added another half-cell model to its HiMO5 monocrystalline solar module series. The new product is based on M10 wafers with 66 solar cells and a newly designed frame. The Chinese solar panel maker said it was specially developed for the European PV market. The special module configuration also enables installation in landscape format, ...

