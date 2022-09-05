FPT Software, Vietnam's leading IT solutions provider, recently announced the opening of its first office in the Scandinavian region and the 59th office internationally.

From left to right, FPT Software Europe CEO, Mr. Le Hai; FPT Corporation Chairman, Dr. Truong Gia Binh; Denmark's State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability, H.E. Ms. Lina Gandløse Hansen; Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, H.E. Mr. Luong Thanh Nghi; Vido Group Founder, Ms. Nguyen Tuyet Mai; Vido Group Denmark CEO, Mr. Jesper G. Jensen. (Photo by Vietnam News Agency)

Within the framework of the Vietnam Denmark Business Forum, FPT Software and Vido Group, Vietnam's leading travel services provider, had a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking both companies' first footprint in Denmark. The event was hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Denmark, FPT Software and Vido Group, and was attended by Denmark's State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability, H.E. Ms. Lina Gandløse Hansen, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, H.E. Mr. Luong Thanh Nghi, and executives from Vietnam and Denmark's companies.

The new office extends FPT Software's presence in Europe to seven countries and aims at exploring opportunities for sustainable and innovative business growth. It is located in Kongens Lyngby, a commercial area and home to major companies, including Microsoft, COWI A/S, Bang Olufsen, among others.

"Denmark is one of Vietnam's largest foreign investors. As Vietnam's leading corporation, FPT believes that with this newly opened office, we could contribute to strengthening the relationship between the two countries and act as a bridge between both sides' businesses," FPT Chairman, Dr. Truong Gia Binh said. "We are committed to accompanying Danish and other Nordic customers with our investments, digital technologies, and talents," he pledged.

"I am very pleased to see FPT Software, a Vietnamese pioneering company in IT services, open its representative office in Denmark. This is the first time a big Vietnamese enterprise has set foot in the Danish market, one with very high standards. FPT Software's presence in Denmark, one of the world's leading countries in technology and digital transformation, has shown that Vietnamese businesses can fully reach out to the world," Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi said.

"I believe that the presence of enterprises like FPT in Denmark or Carlsberg and LEGO in Vietnam will contribute to promoting, strengthening, and deepening the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Denmark. The Embassy of Vietnam in Denmark is committed to supporting and serving the interests of the people and businesses of the two countries," Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi added.

The ceremony was followed by two panel discussions on how businesses and governments of Vietnam and Denmark can cooperate to promote digital transformation and green transition, as demonstrated by successful cases and experiences from top enterprises like LEGO, Covestro, and Schaeffler. As the Head of the Private Economic Development Research Board under the Government's Advisory Council on Administrative Procedure Reform, Dr. Truong Gia Binh also shared his insights on these matters.

Scandinavia has been at the forefront of digital transformation. Being the region's success story, the Danish Government recently launched a new digitalization strategy in May 2022 with the vision to accelerate green transition, increase growth, talents, and exports with digital innovations. This provides foreign investors in such fields as AI, Fintech, Robotics, among others, with opportunities to expand in Scandinavia. With the new office in Denmark, FPT Software can extend its support to organizations in the region to address their demands on digital talent and emerging technologies.

The newly inaugurated office asserts FPT Software's rapid growth and a strong commitment to expanding its European team. 2022 marks FPT Software's 10th year of operation in Europe. After a decade, FPT Software Europe currently has 500 employees working across seven countries in the region and serves a clientele of nearly 100 organizations, including RWE, Schaeffler, Airbus, E.ON, and more. The company sets sights on becoming one of the Top 10 Digital Transformation services providers in Europe by 2025.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 28 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1,000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

