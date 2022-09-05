Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 29 to September 02, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
29/08/22
609,373
53.913897
32,853,673.16
XPAR
29/08/22
206,695
53.896841
11,140,207.55
CEUX
29/08/22
48,529
53.893205
2,615,383.35
TQEX
29/08/22
62,922
53.887740
3,390,724.38
AQEU
30/08/22
614,697
53.436335
32,847,154.82
XPAR
30/08/22
207,325
53.473685
11,086,431.74
CEUX
30/08/22
49,313
53.464386
2,636,489.27
TQEX
30/08/22
64,140
53.475119
3,429,894.13
AQEU
31/08/22
654,012
51.027231
33,372,421.40
XPAR
31/08/22
205,254
51.050256
10,478,269.25
CEUX
31/08/22
47,505
51.048660
2,425,066.59
TQEX
31/08/22
72,948
51.053256
3,724,232.92
AQEU
01/09/22
635,245
50.211182
31,896,402.31
XPAR
01/09/22
206,734
50.223189
10,382,840.75
CEUX
01/09/22
65,208
50.215484
3,274,451.28
TQEX
01/09/22
88,538
50.218870
4,446,278.31
AQEU
02/09/22
640,840
51.335427
32,897,795.04
XPAR
02/09/22
196,920
51.336651
10,109,213.31
CEUX
02/09/22
66,993
51.321080
3,438,153.11
TQEX
02/09/22
69,230
51.347930
3,554,817.19
AQEU
Total
4,812,421
51.9489
249,999,899.86
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005414/en/
