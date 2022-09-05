Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 29 to September 02, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 29/08/22 609,373 53.913897 32,853,673.16 XPAR 29/08/22 206,695 53.896841 11,140,207.55 CEUX 29/08/22 48,529 53.893205 2,615,383.35 TQEX 29/08/22 62,922 53.887740 3,390,724.38 AQEU 30/08/22 614,697 53.436335 32,847,154.82 XPAR 30/08/22 207,325 53.473685 11,086,431.74 CEUX 30/08/22 49,313 53.464386 2,636,489.27 TQEX 30/08/22 64,140 53.475119 3,429,894.13 AQEU 31/08/22 654,012 51.027231 33,372,421.40 XPAR 31/08/22 205,254 51.050256 10,478,269.25 CEUX 31/08/22 47,505 51.048660 2,425,066.59 TQEX 31/08/22 72,948 51.053256 3,724,232.92 AQEU 01/09/22 635,245 50.211182 31,896,402.31 XPAR 01/09/22 206,734 50.223189 10,382,840.75 CEUX 01/09/22 65,208 50.215484 3,274,451.28 TQEX 01/09/22 88,538 50.218870 4,446,278.31 AQEU 02/09/22 640,840 51.335427 32,897,795.04 XPAR 02/09/22 196,920 51.336651 10,109,213.31 CEUX 02/09/22 66,993 51.321080 3,438,153.11 TQEX 02/09/22 69,230 51.347930 3,554,817.19 AQEU Total 4,812,421 51.9489 249,999,899.86

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

