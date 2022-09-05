Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - I.S.A.W real estate and founder Imran Shah of Shah Enterprises seek to increment its foreign and nationwide dealings by twenty five percent throughout the year.





I.S.A.W Mortgage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/135938_e1c738f624ea3af6_001full.jpg





Founded in 2018 , I.S.A.W real estate and its subsidiary I.S.A.W Mortgage have been responsible for a number of major real estate dealings, acquisitions and mortgage lending opportunities for thousands of families worldwide. The company has also accounted for over 60 million dollars in foreign and nationwide real estate assets to date. It now seeks to continue incrementing its presence in real estate and mortgage lending sectors globally. Shah, a first generation Pakistani American and CEO of ISAW real estate, founded the company following his success of Shah Fuel. He has since then, lead the company as Chief executive officer.





Imran Shah

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/135938_e1c738f624ea3af6_002full.jpg





The Navarrete Group

Contact Person:

Edwin Navarrete

Email:

Ethepublicist@gmail.com

Phone:

516-492-6151

Country:

United States

Website:

https://www.shahenterprisenj.com/realestate.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135938