Intellichief: IntelliChief Version 5.3 is Now Available

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / IntelliChief, a leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Automation solutions, has released version 5.3 of its flagship IntelliChief product as part of its ongoing emphasis on customer-driven development. The goal of this release is to provide an enhanced customer experience and increase straight-through-processing with intelligent automation.

IntelliChief is known for its robust, configurable automation solutions and proven, real-time integrations with enterprise-class ERP systems. The software company's latest version of the IntelliChief solution comes with enhancements that build on its industry-leading automation capabilities.

"Our company strives to design solutions that not only conform to our customers' business rules, but also continually improves on the promise of intelligent automation to reduce labor and processing costs," said Gary Langton, CEO and co-founder of IntelliChief. "Working with our customers allows us to provide software enhancements that meet the ever-changing challenges our customers face."

With this new release, customers will see a boost in processing efficiency and a higher level of straight-through-processing of AP invoices. Key enhancements in V5.3:

New Workflow Prompt Window - Version 5.3 adds a new prompt window function within Workflow, allowing users to select and process multiple documents within a specific workflow stage. This enhancement saves time and money for processing and allows for moving multiple documents to other stages. Customers can now re-process invoices that may have been stopped due to a change like a modification to a part number cross-reference table.

- Version 5.3 adds a new prompt window function within Workflow, allowing users to select and process multiple documents within a specific workflow stage. This enhancement saves time and money for processing and allows for moving multiple documents to other stages. Customers can now re-process invoices that may have been stopped due to a change like a modification to a part number cross-reference table. AP Voucher 1-2-3 - Additional enhancements to IntelliChief's powerful AP Voucher 1-2-3 tool for automatically matching invoices, POs and receivers within an ERP system: General Ledger Coding Distribution : Users can now automatically distribute line items from a vendor invoice into more than one GL account allowing for automatic GL coding for future invoices. This new feature helps increase the number of vendor invoices that can be processed straight-through including non-PO invoices such as utility and telecommunication documents. Expanded Unit of Measure Normalization : Users can also set the number of decimal places for Unit of Measure normalization for quantity, matching more invoices automatically.

- Additional enhancements to IntelliChief's powerful AP Voucher 1-2-3 tool for automatically matching invoices, POs and receivers within an ERP system: Enrichment of EDI compatibility - V5.3 added EDI 997 notifications within its Import Link module confirming a successful processed document/transaction submitted via EDI to any ERP. Users will be able to see an image of the EDI file with populated index fields and retain the original EDI file in the IntelliChief system. This allows the underlying EDI transaction to be fully validated and ready to be vouchered.

- V5.3 added EDI 997 notifications within its Import Link module confirming a successful processed document/transaction submitted via EDI to any ERP. Users will be able to see an image of the EDI file with populated index fields and retain the original EDI file in the IntelliChief system. This allows the underlying EDI transaction to be fully validated and ready to be vouchered. JD Edwards ERP Integration Enhancement - Customers using JDE EnterpriseOne will now be able to view related documents from their familiar JDE screens with a new Media Objects feature, expanding upon IntelliChief's existing hot-key connection to JDE EnterpriseOne in which screen-specific related documents are retrieved automatically from IntelliChief.

- Customers using JDE EnterpriseOne will now be able to view related documents from their familiar JDE screens with a new Media Objects feature, expanding upon IntelliChief's existing hot-key connection to JDE EnterpriseOne in which screen-specific related documents are retrieved automatically from IntelliChief. Enhancements for JDE Construction Industry - Customers can now retain and release partial payments for projects with new ERP integration enhancements.

IntelliChief is a strategic partner for customers in every industry to digitize documents, standardize, and automate business processes across the organization including Accounts Payable, Order Management, Human Resources, and more. For more information, visit www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is a scalable, enterprise-class software solution for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Automation (BPA) with a focus on AP Automation, Sales Order Automation, and Human Resources. IntelliChief provides world-class solutions backed with industry and process expertise to help companies work smarter, not harder by streamlining and automating operations, reducing the cost to manage the complexity of business processes.

