Partners Group / Key word(s): Interim Report

Partners Group Interim Report 2022



06-Sep-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 6 September 2022 Publication of Interim Report 2022 Partners Group's Interim Report as of 30 June 2022 is now available. Download the report View the report online: report.partnersgroup.com/2022_H1.

End of Inside Information