At today's Capital Markets Day in London, Dufry presents the new company strategy «Destination 2027» including the related Financial Plan. As global leading travel experience player, Dufry's new purpose is to make travellers happier.
NEW STRATEGY FOCUSED ON FOUR PILLARS
The airport travel market has proven to be a resilient and attractive space, showing a strong rebound after the COVID crisis. Passenger volume is bound to resume growth in line with the historical trajectory, after a steady acceleration of demand over the past six months.
While the fundamentals of the market are solid, the industry is experiencing a significant shift in consumer behaviour and in travel patterns. Consumer demographics have changed, bringing about, amongst other things, a stronger demand for personalized experiences, a greater influence of online media in purchasing decisions, and stronger interest for sustainable, healthy, eco-friendly products.
Travel patterns are also changing, with stronger rebound of domestic and short-haul routes, increasing share of low-cost service, acceleration of leisure vs. business travel, and different mix in the origin of international travellers, especially on the path to full recovery after COVID.
To cater to the needs of these "new" travellers, and continue to lead the Travel Experience space, Dufry developed a new strategy, "DESTINATION 2027", built around four pillars.
1 | Launch a TRAVEL EXPERIENCE REVOLUTION by creating - together with brand and landlord partners - a unique, new value proposition for customers.
2 | Continue the journey to DIVERSIFY ITS GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE to tap into fast-growing markets and hedge against regional economic cycles and shocks.
3 | Foster a CULTURE OF OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT to fuel profitability, accelerate cash-flow generation, and reinvest in growth.
4 | Connecting the other three pillars of the strategy, ESG continues to be a defining ambition for Dufry and a strong lighthouse for our day-to-day business, providing a source of inspiration of what to do best for our customers, our employees, and the world at large.
Xavier Rossinyol said: «The new company strategy has been crafted based on a deep understanding of our stakeholders' needs, customer insights and the current market trends evolution. Our new strategy «Destination 2027» will be delivered by further empowering our already excellent teams and reinforcing them when needed. As a team, we are in a position to generate sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders, including employees, landlords, brand partners, and, finally, our shareholders. This is supported by the transformative business combination with Autogrill as an inherent part of our vision to deliver a holistic travel experience and to make travellers happier.»
The short-term outlook 2023-2024 and mid-term outlook 2024-2027 are based on current visibility and exchange rates, with external factors impacting performance and outlook.
Dufry is holding its Capital Markets Day in London today, with members of Dufry's Board of Directors and Global Executive Committee participating. For full details of the new strategy and information on how to watch the Webcast of the Capital Markets Day 2022 please click here.
The proposed transaction between Dufry, Autogrill and Edizione is subject to merger control and other regulatory approvals as well as other customary conditions. Any statements relating to Dufry and Autogrill as a combined entity are subject to the transaction receiving those regulatory approvals, and completion of the transaction. Before the regulatory approvals are received, Dufry and Autogrill are separate entities pursuing their own, independent commercial activities and strategies.
