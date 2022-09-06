Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM8F ISIN: CA43366H7040 Ticker-Symbol: HBFA 
Tradegate
06.09.22
08:24 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7204,78008:30
4,7204,78008:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD4,780+0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.