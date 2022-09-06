It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2022 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities IoT Innovation. This year's awards received a record number of applications; making choosing winners more difficult than ever.

Juniper Research's FDAs (Future Digital Awards) for Smart Cities IoT Innovation recognise the most groundbreaking and impactful solutions in the smart cities and IoT spaces operating across numerous areas, including: IoT security, edge computing, private cellular networks and urban mobility.

The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Juniper Research Award for Urban Technology Leadership

Kurtis McBride, Chief Executive Officer of Miovision

Juniper Research Pathway to Net Zero Award InstaVolt

Mover Shaker in Smart Cities IoT Innovation Nick Earle, CEO, Eseye



IoT Innovation

Best IoT Security Platform Eseye Infinity IoT Platform - Platinum Winner IoT Protect by G D - Gold Winner

Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution Foresight Optima DC+ - Platinum Winner Unmanned Life - Gold Winner

Best IoT Device Management Platform Simfony IoT Connectivity Management Platform Platinum Winner EnOcean IoT Connector - Gold Winner

Smart Agriculture Solution Innovation Reporter Smart Agriculture Solution Platinum Winner Brastorne m-agri Services Gold Winner

eSim Innovation of the Year Thales Smart Profile Matcher Platinum Winner @ ZARIOT End-to-End Data Encryption - Gold Winner

Private Cellular Network Innovation floNet by floLIVE Platinum Winner AWS Private 5G Gold Winner



Sustainability Smart City Innovation

Best Smart Traffic Management Solution TrafficLink by Miovision - Platinum Winner Bercman Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk - Gold Winner

Best Smart Parking Solution Parkopedia Smart Parking Solutions Platinum Winner Smart Parking Systems by Intercomp Gold Winner

Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting Kerlink and CITiLIGHT Platinum Winner Tata Communications IoT Smart Light Solution Gold Winner

Urban Smart Grid Innovation Kigen, KORE and Energy Web e-SIM Enabled Secure ID and Data Exchange for Smart Grid Platinum Winner SmarterGrid Solutions Gold Winner

Best MaaS Platform SkedGo Platinum Winner Umo by Cubic Transportation Gold Winner

Best Urban EV Charging Solution InstaVolt Platinum Winner Synop Gold Winner

Most Innovative Urban Sustainability Project Connected Kerb

Carbon Reduction Innovation of the Year Sesame Solar H2 Nanogrid For Disaster Response



iBasis Wins for Platinum for Best IoT Device Management Platform

Ajay Joseph, CEO of IOT iBASIS, said: "We are honoured that our Simfony IoT Connectivity Management Platform, part of the iBASIS Global Access for Things IoT portfolio, has been recognised for its leading contribution to the industry. The state-of-the-art tool is a fully featured management platform for remotely programmable SIMs (eSIMs). It ensures rapid time-to-market and elasticity for an unlimited number of connected devices, while enabling complete visibility and control over connected assets and applications. The recognition by Juniper Research is testament to our innovative capabilities, investment, and commitment to better serve customers with a new era of possibilities

Find out more about iBasis' Simfony IoT Connectivity Management Platform

Kigen Wins Platinum for Smart Grid Innovation

Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen, told Juniper Research: "We are honoured to be recognised for our OPEN IoT SAFE Solution, brought to market collaboratively with KORE and Energy Web; showing how trusted data and devices can enable game-changing transformation. A world first that combines field-proven and standardised eSIM, blockchain and IoT SAFE: it empowers smart metering OEMs and smart grid operators to transform urban grid IoT data towards a zero-carbon economy

Find out more about Kigen's Smart Grid Innovation

Parkopedia Wins Platinum for Best Smart Parking Solution

Eugene Tsyrklevich, CEO and Founder of Parkopedia, said: "We are honoured to win the Platinum award from Juniper Research for the Best Smart Parking Solution for 2022. This award is a testament to the excellence of Parkopedia's core product, which was created through many years of hard work, and the continued efforts of our team in making our parking service a clear market leader. We recognise the importance of parking, as it is core to all of our journeys as drivers. At Parkopedia, we are dedicated to delivering these vital services and seamless in-car experiences that delight drivers around the world across all of our products.

Find out more about Parkopedia's Smart Parking Solution

Tata Communications Wins Gold for Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting

Vaneet Mehta, Head, Middle East, Central Asia Africa, Tata Communications told Juniper Research: "We are delighted to be the Juniper Research Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting Gold Winner. This accolade is a demonstration of the strength of our partnership with ZAIN KSA and both our organisations' commitment to enable the reimagining of cities in the Middle East by operating on smarter and cost-efficient models. We are honoured to have been recognised by Juniper Research for this milestone project in the transformation of the city into an intelligent and energy-efficient metropolis; reducing its carbon footprint and charting a path for other cities to replicate

Find out more about Tata's Smart Urban Lighting Innovation

Eseye Wins Platinum Award for IoT Security, and CEO Wins IoT Mover Shaker Award

Nick Earle, CEO Eseye told Juniper Research: "We are honoured to receive these awards from Juniper Research! I am extremely proud of the team's achievements since I joined in 2018, including the launch of our latest Infinity IoT Platform. The award wins are testament to our market leadership in IoT device engineering and connectivity management. Our team continues to expand as we lead the way in IoT innovation and strive to make IoT deployments as seamless and successful as possible.

Find out more about Eseye's Infinity IoT Platform

ZARIOT Wins Gold for eSIM Innovation of the Year

Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO of ZARIOT, told Juniper Research: "We are thrilled to win a Gold award for 'eSIM Innovation of the Year'. This win does not only recognise ZARIOT's innovative use of the SIM file system, but it also highlights the important need to consider IoT as an ecosystem. ZARIOT is security driven and aims to simplify the deployment and long-term management of cellular IoT devices. We continue to use our SIM and connectivity expertise to secure and drive overall IoT solution goals and success."

Find out more about ZARIOT's eSIM Solutions

For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website, follow us on Twitter @FutureDigiAward, or contact info@juniperresearch.com.

