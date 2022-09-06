New Asia-Pacific chapter enhances initiative's international reach and extends global drive for climate action across private markets

Chapter to be chaired by Jie Gong, Pantheon Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's ESG Committee, who also founded and chairs the ESG Committee of the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association

Launch was further supported by Eimear Palmer, who joined Pantheon in August as Partner and the firm's first Global Head of ESG

Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, is delighted to have led the launch of the new Asia-Pacific chapter of Initiative Climat International (iCI), the global initiative that seeks to harness the collective efforts of private market participants to address climate change and accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon global economy.

The launch builds on Pantheon's track record of partnering with leading industry bodies championing global standards and best practice in relation to reporting and monitoring of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues more broadly, and climate risks and opportunities in particular. We were the second private equity firm globally to sign up to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2007, while in 2021 we became signatories of both iCI and the Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Jie Gong, Pantheon Partner and Co-Chair of its ESG Committee, will chair the Asia-Pacific chapter of the iCI. Jie was previously a global committee member of PRI's Private Equity Advisory Committee. She also founded and chairs the ESG Committee of the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, of which she is Vice Chair.

The launch of iCI's Asia-Pacific chapter was further supported by Eimear Palmer, who joined Pantheon during August as Partner and the firm's first Global Head of ESG. Eimear has long been a supporter of and active participant in iCI, having previously co-founded the initiative's UK network. More recently she served as Co-Chair of the iCI Carbon Footprint Working Group, which partnered with ERM earlier in 2022 to develop and release the first standard for greenhouse gas disclosure across private markets.

"I'm delighted to chair the new chapter of iCI and look forward to working with colleagues and peers across the Asia-Pacific region to continue the initiative's mission to share and develop best practice on climate-related monitoring, reporting and target-setting," said Jie.

Eimear commented: "I'm excited to have joined Pantheon as we look to respond to increasing investor demand and develop our activities across the ESG agenda. We are pleased to further develop our relationship with iCI and to support this important new chapter, which will play a key role in continuing the drive for action on climate change across private markets."

Members of the iCI form a global, practitioner-led community of private market firms and investors that seek to better understand and manage the risks associated with climate change. Members commit to sharing knowledge, experience and best practice, and to working together to develop resources that will help standardize practices on climate risk mapping, disclosure and target-setting in private markets.

Globally, iCI now has 206 members managing over $3 trillion in assets. The initiative is supported by the PRI and is a supporting partner of The Investor Agenda.

About Pantheon

Pantheon Group* ("Pantheon") is a leading global private markets firm currently investing on behalf of more than 900 investors, including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. Pantheon has an established reputation across private market asset classes, covering all stages and geographies, and provides investment solutions that include flagship fund offerings, as well as integrated programs and customized solutions.

As of March 31, 2022 Pantheon had $87.8 billion assets under management and advice and the firm currently has more than 400 employees located across its offices in London, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Seoul**, Bogotá**, Tokyo, Dublin and Berlin. Its global workforce includes more than 120 investment professionals.

Pantheon is majority-owned by Affiliated Managers Group Inc. ("AMG"), alongside senior members of the Pantheon team. AMG is a NYSE-listed global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. The ownership structure, with Pantheon management owning a meaningful share of the equity in the business, provides a framework for long-term succession and enables Pantheon management to continue to direct the firm's day-to-day operations.

