Solar Energy UK members have made positive noises about a plan to shift historic, fixed-payment incentive contracts over to contracts-for-difference deals, which would limit the profits they would receive from soaring energy prices.On the day Liz Truss was named the new UK prime minister, Solar Energy UK said its members were considering backing a call to reduce fixed-price incentive payments under the historic Renewables Obligation (RO) payment scheme. Under the RO program, which closed in 2017, renewable energy generators receive a fixed tariff for every kilowatt-hour they produce and then sell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...