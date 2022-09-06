Nodus Oncology launches, founded by Cumulus Oncology and in partnership with the Lead Discovery Center, to focus on developing first and best-in-class molecules inhibiting novel DNA damage response targets

Newly appointed CEO, Ian Waddell PhD, will lead the discovery and preclinical development of Nodus Oncology's DDR-focusedpipeline and will be supported by a team including Luis Toledo, PhD, Scientific Founder and Advisor





Edinburgh, Scotland,6 September 2022 - Nodus Oncology, a novel biotech company focused on developing first and best-in-class molecules inhibiting novel DNA damage response (DDR) targets, today launches with seed funding from Cumulus Oncology, a Scottish biotech creation studio, and announces a partnership with the Lead Discovery Center (LDC) in Dortmund (Germany). The financing will be used to expand and develop Nodus' portfolio of first-in-class and best in class assets.

Nodus is led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Ian Waddell PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus Oncology. With more than 30 years' experience in leading successful R&D programmes as well as extensive and in-depth oncology expertise, including in the DDR field, Ian brings the expertise needed to develop and deliver Nodus' pipeline successfully.

Other key members of the Nodus team include Luis Toledo, PhD, Scientific Founder and Advisor, Nicola Broughton PhD, MBA, Chief Business Officer, Manuelle Debunne PhD, Chief Operating Officer and Scott Doak, Finance Director.

LDC will act as the drug discovery arm of Nodus and participate in the development of all assets in Nodus' pipeline.

Nodus Oncology's pipeline is focused on a number of novel small molecules targeting specific vulnerabilities in the DNA damage response.

Ian Waddell, CEO of Nodus Oncology said: "I am excited to launch Nodus Oncologytoday and to be leading the company as its Chief Executive Officer as we look to grow the company and its pipeline. Nodus is focused on developing the next wave of cancer therapeutics in the DDR space and I am looking forward to working with colleagues at the LDC to pursue the development of differentiated programmes against new targets in the DDR area."

Clare Wareing, CEO of Cumulus Oncology says"I amdelighted to welcome IanasNodus Oncology's CEO. Ian brings with him a wealth of experience from the biopharmaceutical industry focused on the DDR field and his experience leading successful drug discovery and development activities will be invaluable as we continue to develop Nodus' DDR inhibitor pipeline."

Bert Klebl, CEO of LDC said:"We are delighted to see our collaboration with Cumulus Oncology evolve into a partnership with Nodus Oncology and look forward to supporting Ian and the team at Nodus to expand the company's DDR pipeline by leveraging LDC's expertise in drug discovery."

About Nodus Oncology

Nodus Oncology is a biotech company developing first and best-in-class molecules focused on the DNA damage response

About LDC

Lead Discovery Center GmbH

About Cumulus Oncology

Founded in 2017, Cumulus sources novel oncology assets from academic institutes, commercial drug discovery groups and biopharmaceutical companies. The company also identifies novel targets for drug discovery programmes which it supports and collaborates on. Following rigorous due diligence and market assessment activities, negotiations on deal terms and in-depth feasibility on the investment case, selected assets are spun out into newly created companies. These NewCos are managed to key value inflection points by Cumulus which also takes responsibility for further investment into each Newco via its network of VC partners. The founding team consists of successful life science entrepreneurs, oncologists, scientists and other oncology drug development and pharma sector business professionals. Asset classes of interest include small molecules and biologics which target known and novel pathways in cancer, where there is a clear path forward into clinical development, often in molecularly selected sub-groups.

For more information, please visit: www.cumulusoncology.com