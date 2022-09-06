The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.09.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.09.2022
Aktien
1 DE000A0S9QZ8 stock3 AG
2 AU0000072506 Kaiser Reef Ltd.
3 US17248A1034 Cineworld Group PLC ADR
4 FR001400BJ77 Acheter-Louer.fr S.A.
5 CA01626P1484 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
6 CA14307R2000 Carlyle Commodities Corp.
7 US71424F1057 Permian Resources Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US676167CF49 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
2 CH1196217009 Primeo Holding AG
3 XS2531420730 Alliander N.V.
4 CH1199659975 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
5 XS2526860965 East Japan Railway Co.
6 XS2528170777 East Japan Railway Co.
7 XS2528311348 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
8 IE000SBHVL31 AXA IM ACT Biodiversity Equity UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.09.2022
Aktien
1 DE000A0S9QZ8 stock3 AG
2 AU0000072506 Kaiser Reef Ltd.
3 US17248A1034 Cineworld Group PLC ADR
4 FR001400BJ77 Acheter-Louer.fr S.A.
5 CA01626P1484 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
6 CA14307R2000 Carlyle Commodities Corp.
7 US71424F1057 Permian Resources Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US676167CF49 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
2 CH1196217009 Primeo Holding AG
3 XS2531420730 Alliander N.V.
4 CH1199659975 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
5 XS2526860965 East Japan Railway Co.
6 XS2528170777 East Japan Railway Co.
7 XS2528311348 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
8 IE000SBHVL31 AXA IM ACT Biodiversity Equity UCITS ETF
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de