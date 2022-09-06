The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.09.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.09.2022Aktien1 DE000A0S9QZ8 stock3 AG2 AU0000072506 Kaiser Reef Ltd.3 US17248A1034 Cineworld Group PLC ADR4 FR001400BJ77 Acheter-Louer.fr S.A.5 CA01626P1484 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.6 CA14307R2000 Carlyle Commodities Corp.7 US71424F1057 Permian Resources Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 US676167CF49 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG2 CH1196217009 Primeo Holding AG3 XS2531420730 Alliander N.V.4 CH1199659975 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG5 XS2526860965 East Japan Railway Co.6 XS2528170777 East Japan Railway Co.7 XS2528311348 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.8 IE000SBHVL31 AXA IM ACT Biodiversity Equity UCITS ETF