Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
06.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,971 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9871,01009:55
Dow Jones News
06.09.2022 | 08:31
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9840     GBP0.8500 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9770     GBP0.8430 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9819     GBP0.8480

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,238,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
5,380      0.9810        XDUB     09:55:37      00026793664TRDU1 
80        0.9820        XDUB     10:55:56      00026794004TRDU1 
2,138      0.9820        XDUB     10:56:50      00026794007TRDU1 
1,881      0.9820        XDUB     11:31:56      00026794093TRDU1 
1,875      0.9810        XDUB     11:43:26      00026794111TRDU1 
2,013      0.9830        XDUB     12:06:26      00026794175TRDU1 
2,124      0.9840        XDUB     12:32:05      00026794302TRDU1 
1,320      0.9840        XDUB     12:58:08      00026794331TRDU1 
731       0.9840        XDUB     12:58:08      00026794332TRDU1 
763       0.9830        XDUB     13:08:11      00026794351TRDU1 
1,906      0.9830        XDUB     13:08:11      00026794352TRDU1 
749       0.9830        XDUB     13:08:11      00026794353TRDU1 
594       0.9830        XDUB     13:08:11      00026794354TRDU1 
30        0.9830        XDUB     13:08:11      00026794355TRDU1 
25        0.9810        XDUB     14:25:11      00026794696TRDU1 
1,975      0.9810        XDUB     14:25:11      00026794697TRDU1 
673       0.9820        XDUB     14:26:49      00026794712TRDU1 
1,097      0.9820        XDUB     14:26:49      00026794713TRDU1 
1,815      0.9820        XDUB     14:33:21      00026794824TRDU1 
537       0.9820        XDUB     14:42:44      00026794895TRDU1 
55        0.9820        XDUB     14:45:36      00026794918TRDU1 
357       0.9820        XDUB     14:45:53      00026794919TRDU1 
1,531      0.9820        XDUB     14:45:53      00026794920TRDU1 
2,012      0.9820        XDUB     14:56:16      00026794961TRDU1 
1,193      0.9820        XDUB     15:07:50      00026795054TRDU1 
714       0.9820        XDUB     15:07:50      00026795055TRDU1 
5,235      0.9770        XDUB     15:18:08      00026795126TRDU1 
2,000      0.9830        XDUB     16:19:39      00026795694TRDU1 
2,409      0.9830        XDUB     16:21:35      00026795726TRDU1 
524       0.9840        XDUB     16:24:39      00026795830TRDU1 
3,724      0.9840        XDUB     16:24:39      00026795831TRDU1 
2,404      0.9840        XDUB     16:24:39      00026795832TRDU1 
136       0.9840        XDUB     16:24:39      00026795833TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3        0.8480        XLON     10:35:58      00026793874TRDU1 
1,400      0.8480        XLON     10:35:58      00026793875TRDU1 
536       0.8480        XLON     10:35:58      00026793876TRDU1 
1,827      0.8470        XLON     11:18:25      00026794067TRDU1 
1,904      0.8490        XLON     12:00:43      00026794149TRDU1 
595       0.8490        XLON     12:45:52      00026794312TRDU1 
2,053      0.8490        XLON     12:59:38      00026794337TRDU1 
6        0.8490        XLON     12:59:38      00026794336TRDU1 
789       0.8490        XLON     13:44:29      00026794533TRDU1 
1,250      0.8490        XLON     13:44:29      00026794532TRDU1 
39        0.8490        XLON     13:44:29      00026794531TRDU1 
1,904      0.8490        XLON     14:23:54      00026794694TRDU1 
1,117      0.8480        XLON     14:49:38      00026794948TRDU1 
803       0.8480        XLON     14:49:38      00026794947TRDU1 
764       0.8480        XLON     15:15:10      00026795106TRDU1 
614       0.8480        XLON     15:15:10      00026795105TRDU1 
683       0.8480        XLON     15:15:10      00026795104TRDU1 
1,983      0.8430        XLON     15:18:08      00026795125TRDU1 
2,485      0.8480        XLON     16:19:48      00026795698TRDU1 
1,243      0.8480        XLON     16:19:48      00026795697TRDU1 
1,302      0.8500        XLON     16:24:26      00026795820TRDU1 
1,700      0.8490        XLON     16:24:26      00026795819TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  186107 
EQS News ID:  1435959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.