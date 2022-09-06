Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
WKN: 157713 ISIN: GB0002892528 
Frankfurt
06.09.22
09:08 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Further new order, upgrades, production ramp-up

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Further new order, upgrades, production ramp-up

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Further new order, upgrades, production ramp-up 06-Sep-2022 / 07:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE):

Further new order, upgrades, production ramp-up

We are very encouraged by the further significant upgrades following SCE's interim results announcement. This is over and above the upgrades from August's new OEM 9 order. The order book is now GBP190m (GBP50m end-2020), with more rises promised before end-2022. The results, announced 5 September, cover a period where production ramp-up was impressive and the resilience of gross margins proven. The major milestone of profitability is achieved this half year. We raise 2024E EPS by 39%, on a 12% sales upgrade. Operational gearing is at play but also the confirmed continuing robustness of gross margins.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/further-new-order-upgrades-production-ramp-up/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mike Foster 
London                        mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1435967 06-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
