The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is exploring different paths to 100% emissions-free electricity in the United States.From pv magazine USA There are many paths to reach 100% emissions-free electricity. The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released "Examining Supply-Side Options to Achieve 100% Clean Electricity by 2035," which looks at multiple scenarios. NREL concludes that a 90% clean grid will have a low incremental cost, and that it can be built primarily with new wind, solar, storage, and transmission. However, the last 10% will present financial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...