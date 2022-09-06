Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DM EVS"), has broadened its product portfolio and introduces a new partnership with Cyber Switching Inc., ("Cyberswitching"), a California based EV charging technology company.

DM EVS has now added another level-2 charging technology. This will reduce charging times by up to three (3) hours, which is almost half of what most chargers take on average. Cyberswitching's level-2 charger has a range of 3.5kW/16 Amperage to 11.5kW/48 Amperage. It is a faster, more powerful charger than the traditional level-2 device.

With the introduction of the new level-2 charger, along with the integration of EVAR's smart charger, DM EVS now has the necessary technology to install and operate in any environment or conditions. This partnership allows DM EVS to have a diversified selection of fast and efficient EV chargers for installation and gives clients options of the type of charger to best fit their indoor or outdoor environment, power accessibility, or installation conditions.

"This partnership expands our product offerings with EVAR and allows DM EVS to have a more varied selection of EV chargers to install. This means we can install more EV chargers to fit different environments and spaces and provide the ultimate solution to range anxiety," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Cyberswitching

Cyberswitching was founded in 1994 and continues to pioneer new power distribution technologies and techniques. With a strong focus on innovative power solutions, their team has created multiple product lines that offer new and exciting methods of managing energy. Cyberswitching's core focus is on the future of EV charging. Their EV charging products focus on sustainability, cost effectiveness, power management and ultimately, a greener earth. Cyberswitching has developed a unique method to combat the looming fear of maxing out the power grid's limit and provides one of the most reliable commercial EV charging products in the industry. Cyberswitching prides itself in its experience with working with some of the most recognized institutions in North America such as HP, Adobe, PG&E, Princeton University and the City of San Francisco.

To learn more about Cyberswitching, please visit: https://cyberswitching.com/

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with their AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135883