KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd. (BB2GO), a subsidiary of Ni Hsin Group Berhad, is delighted to announce the official launch of the first BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant today in a tastefully designed 3-storey bungalow house with a roof top garden.The tastefully furnished cafe and restaurant with BlackBixon-themed wall graffiti and art pieces, is located along a tree-lined street on Jalan Inai, off Jalan Tun Razak, filled with old bungalows interspersed with offices. The Cafe has a total area of 5,993 sq. ft. occupying two floors and can accommodate up to 200 pax while the roof top garden opens up to a spectacular view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline.The Cafe caters to families as well as office workers looking for nourishing and tasty Western classics such as freshly prepared breads and pastries to a wide selection of hearty and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner favourites accompanied by specialty coffees and must-try BlackBixon signature drinks. BlackBixon specialty coffees are brewed from premium arabica beans specially selected from the best plantations in Rwanda and Brazil.The official launch was attended by Yang Berhormat Senator Dato' Sri Ti Lian Ker, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Malaysia.Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of BB2GO, said, "Following years of planning, the BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant is a culmination of a dream that started with the distribution of healthy coffee beverages - energy, nutritional and original variants - under our concept of cafe@home @office @anywhere bringing to our customers the convenience of enjoying a cup of healthy coffee anywhere and everywhere. Not satisfied with providing the convenience to our customers to brew their own coffee, we took a further step to serve them fresh hot coffee at convenient locations around town. That's where our BB2GO barista bikers shine, serving coffee from our BB Coffee Bikes, which are electric bikes (EV Bikes) whose battery power is also used to operate the coffee machines. This makes our EV Bikes a totally self-sufficient mobile coffee bar that is green and environmentally sustainable.""The specialty dishes and signature drinks are created by our own chefs and baristas. Among the dishes are Charcoal Bun Beef Burger, Lamb Schnitzel, Chili Soft Shell Crab Pasta and Black Truffle Squid Ink Carbonara, while specialty drinks include Charcoal Latte and the Monochrome. We will have more savoury dishes and drinks to come as we set up other outlets in the Klang Valley and across the country.""We also take this opportunity to introduce our BlackBixon Sporting Hall of Fame where we honour the sports icons of Malaysia for their outstanding achievements and contributions to our country. In conjunction with the Grand Opening of our BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant we are also inducting some of our great sporting icons into our BlackBixon Sporting Hall of Fame. They are Datuk Santokh Singh, Dato' Minarwan Bin Datuk Haji Nawawi, Karamjit Singh, M. Kumaresan, Muhammad Roslin Hashim and Muhammad Hafiz Hashim.""To qualify as a member of the BlackBixon Hall of Fame, nominees must have been selected to represent Malaysia as an Olympian, World Champion, retired from active sports and have contributed to the development of the sports at a senior level within a sport recognised by the Youth & Sports Ministry."Opening hours for BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant are from 08.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., 7 days a week. BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant serves only halal meats.