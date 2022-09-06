Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange company based in Singapore. Recently, the company will be adding Yield Enhancement Lab's Equilibrium protocol to its yield farming services.

Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Crypto.com has established a newly formed crypto forum. In the recent expansion, the company has integrated the Equilibrium Protocol into its services, specifically in yield farming. The freshly developed Equilibrium protocol is an active portfolio management strategy that automates farming across multiple strategies. It continually analyses available strategies with no additional effort from investors.





Equilibrium will be an optional add-on to Crypto.com's user base interested in providing liquidity and staking.

Crypto.com's CEO, Kris Marszalek, expressed the new development in his company,

"We are pleased to be offering the Equilibrium protocol to our users. Some of our products such as yield farming can be a bit complicated to first time users. This service will allow users to invest automatically across multiple pools. It will simplify the process."

The technology accelerates the world's transition to cryptocurrency.

About Yield Enhancement Labs:

YEL is a multichain yield enhancement and aggregation platform with several automated farming strategies. Its mission is to build an ecosystem with looped demand for $YEL tokens while helping projects jump-start their liquidity or gather extra holders and maximizing yields and ROI through their protocols.

YEL simplifies the complexity of DeFi by creating opportunities and maximizing returns for liquidity providers through an innovative approach and several directions:

Equilibrium YEL provides an opportunity for automated farming strategies on several chains available to anyone within Equilibrium protocol.

dYEL Sustaining the decentralized backed DeFi index. dYEL is the first multichain index supported by assets that represent the value of the index. In the meantime, these assets are utilized to increase the total treasury value, increasing the dYEL value.

Intending users must visit the following links for further updates about the new development.

