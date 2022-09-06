Hennessy: HENNESSY V.S.O.P COGNAC COLLABORATES WITH THE AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR PAOLO SORRENTINO TO "ENTER THE SHOW"

The short film celebrating the original Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac and its new, eco-friendly decanter features a cameo by the singer, performer, creative director, founder of TEAM WANG records & TEAM WANG design and Hennessy Ambassador Jackson Wang.

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Hennessy is proud to unveil a groundbreaking new campaign for Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac with an original creation by the internationally acclaimed director Paolo Sorrentino. In an exciting twist, Jackson Wang - superstar performer and Hennessy Ambassador - brings a surprise cameo to this engaging short film.





A Hennessy original, Hennessy V.S.O.P - "Very Superior Old Pale" - cognac came to life as a special commission by the Prince Regent, the future King George IV, in 1817 and went on to conquer the world. Today, its timeless and forward-looking character are the subject of a disruptive campaign by the Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, who dives headfirst into a multi-faceted world of revelry, luxury, and unexpected encounters. As viewers follow in the footsteps of eclectic characters - a beguiling bellboy, a charismatic diva , a fascinating artist, a photographer, an elusive peacock - they are plunged into a unique, madcap visual environment that finds them "entering the show" and embracing the unexpected at every turn.

"There's a lightheartedness about this film. We're having fun, and I hope that levity will resonate with viewers - especially since we live in a moment when lightheartedness has become essential," said Paolo Sorrentino.

Produced in an original director's cut format, "Enter the Show" exalts the Regency roots of Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac as well as its vibrant present-day incarnation. Sparks fly as Hennessy V.S.O.P moments succeed one another in a visually arresting series of chance encounters, set amid an ambiance of revelry that is open to all.

A master of finding beauty in the unexpected, Paolo Sorrentino seizes on epic themes of serendipity and enriching encounters, suave sophistication and a new kind of celebration. Electrifying games of discovery bring the spontaneity, excitement and versatility of Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac to the screen.

With lush art direction and a dash of eclecticism, "Enter the Show" paints a rich, expressionistic tableau, offering up the kinds of crosscurrents and miniature narratives that make Paolo Sorrentino's feature films so remarkable. The viewer is drawn into a glamorous, electric dream world, a place brimming with adventure and fascinating characters: around every corner lies a party just waiting to be embraced. Spirits run high, anything could happen, and refined luxury is a philosophy of life, cast against a romantic, cosmopolitan backdrop.

"Enter the show" also introduces a new, modernized design for the Hennessy V.S.O.P decanter, featuring a contemporary reinterpretation of Maison Hennessy's emblematic bras armé signature as well as more environmentally friendly packaging conceived in keeping with the LVMH Life 360 initiative.

The Hennessy V.S.O.P campaign by Paolo Sorrentino and eco-minded decanter will debut exclusively in China. This relaunch will be followed by a global rollout showcased on Hennessy social media worldwide starting on September 5th. Other international markets will 'enter the show' and share VSOPMoments throughout 2023.

Follow the launch of the Hennessy V.S.O.P campaign by Paolo Sorrentino with the official hashtags HennessyVSOP and EnterTheShow

https://www.hennessy.com/en-int/vsop-enter-the-show

ABOUT PAOLO SORRENTINO

Born in Naples in 1970, the screenwriter and director Paolo Sorrentino studied business and economics before deciding to pursue a career in filmmaking. His first full-length feature, L'Uomo in Più, was selected for the Venice Film Festival in 2001; in 2008 Il Divo won the Prix du Jury at the Festival de Cannes. In recent years, his films have garnered multiple international awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Bafta Award for La Grande Bellezza (2014); in 2022 he was nominated for a second Academy Award, for The Hand of God, which also won the Silver Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

ABOUT JACKSON WANG

Jackson Wang is a multi-talented Chinese superstar. He is a singer, performer, creative director, founder of TEAM WANG records & TEAM WANG design . The son of athletes, where he says he "grew up with the spirit of pursuing the extraordinary." Today, that passion pervades his many forms of artistic expression, from sports to music and performing. For Jackson Wang, Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac represents "a world of unexpectedness and serendipity, where you can be your own 'MAGIC MAN'."

ABOUT THE HENNESSY V.S.O.P COGNAC ECO-DESIGN

A perfectly balanced, universal blend, Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac impresses as much now as the day it was created. In 2022, Maison Hennessy is proud to introduce its most versatile cognac in a sleek, ecologically minded format that has been carefully conceived to reduce its carbon footprint while upholding Hennessy's uncompromising standards.

Today's eco-friendly Hennessy V.S.O.P decanter is made of glass sourced in Cognac and northern France, while packaging improvements include adopting a wood bottle stopper, using coating-free labels made of recycled paper, and producing giftboxes made of coating-free paper sourced from FSC-certified forests.

These measures have yielded concrete results, eliminating 51 tons of plastic from production and reducing Hennessy V.S.O.P cognac's carbon footprint by approximately 4%. Each of these steps is in keeping with the LVMH Life 360 initiative for social and environmental responsibility, an environmental performance roadmap that stipulates removing all virgin fossil-fuel-based plastics from packaging by 2026. Fully 100% of Hennessy's new products will be eco-designed by 2030.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

