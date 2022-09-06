Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (436/22)

As from September 7, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long Name Current Market New Market Segment Segment GB00BL008C46 MINI L SILVER AVA STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend 80 ME/238 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.