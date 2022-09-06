Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) 31 August 2022 9 893 463 14 874 684 14 776 417

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme au capital de 98 934.63

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005523/en/

Contacts:

Pierre et Vacances